Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $25,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 72.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

