Crowny (CRWNY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $131,850.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Crowny has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $843,776.91 and $131,850.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00774491 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015263 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019622 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000294 BTC.
About Crowny
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Buying and Selling Crowny
