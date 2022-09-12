CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $3.50 on Major Exchanges

CryptEx (CRX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00015674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $297,762.70 and approximately $3.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000879 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

Buying and Selling CryptEx

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.