Cryptex Finance (CTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.04 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and $1.38 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.57 or 0.00016448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00052849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00066140 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00074735 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,372,667 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.