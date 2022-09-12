Cryptex Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00015676 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $11.76 million and $1.38 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,236.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00471971 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,372,667 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

