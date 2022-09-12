CRYPTO20 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.00 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $18.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,302.93 or 0.99792321 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035701 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

C20 is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,405,582 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees.CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

