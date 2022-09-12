CryptoBlades Trading Down 1% This Week (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00005217 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $655,017.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001971 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,444 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto. The official website for CryptoBlades is www.cryptoblades.io.

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars.

