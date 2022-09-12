Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,330.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 71.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $45,330.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00751186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae launched on April 7th, 2021. Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,051,924 coins. The official website for Cryptonovae is www.cryptonovae.com. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAE is Cryptonovae’s ERC-20/BEP-20 utility token. It serves as a means of payment on Cryptonovae’s platform. Use it to pay for users' subscriptions or buy products on the marketplace. YAE incentivizes token holders who engage with the platform’s staking mechanism, contests or loyalty programs. Regular token burns and repurchases will be carried out as a deflationary measure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

