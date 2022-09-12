CryptoZoon (ZOON) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $409,710.00

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $606,529.30 and approximately $409,710.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,827,523 coins. CryptoZoon’s official website is cryptozoon.io. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

