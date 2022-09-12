CryptoZoon (ZOON) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $596,006.44 and $383,947.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001983 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00034250 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon (ZOON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,827,523 coins. The official website for CryptoZoon is cryptozoon.io. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

