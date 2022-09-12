CSFB Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$7.75

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CSFB from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$10.60 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut Lundin Mining to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.33.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE LUN opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.96. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.40 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81.

Insider Activity

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$841.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,258,182.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,008,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,300.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

