CUBE (ITAMCUBE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $195,509.00

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, CUBE has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. CUBE has a market capitalization of $72.86 million and $195,509.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUBE coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CUBE Profile

CUBE was first traded on January 5th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for CUBE is market.cube.store. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars.

