Cubiex Power Price Tops $0.0172 on Major Exchanges (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Cubiex Power coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Cubiex Power has a total market capitalization of $2,905.53 and approximately $22.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00747492 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00013464 BTC.
Cubiex Power Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Cubiex Power Coin Trading
