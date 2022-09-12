CUDOS Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $26.38 million and $278,928.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00744252 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014392 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,439,524,285 coins. CUDOS’s official website is www.cudos.org. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
