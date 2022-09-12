CumRocket Tops One Day Volume of $40,156.00 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. CumRocket has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $40,156.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CumRocket has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One CumRocket coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CumRocket Coin Profile

CumRocket is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2021. CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official website is cumrocket.io. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.

CumRocket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CumRocket is a deflationary token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. This is a token that rewards holders and punishes sellers, which can encourage a steadier price action. CumRocket is a community project, meaning that the community will be involved in the development of the project, each member will be able to participate in discussion and submit ideas. CumRockets main goal is to tap into the porn industry and provide a novel 18+ NFT marketplace where users will be able to buy, sell, swap and collect exclusive 18+ content. As well as a platform that creators can charge for private content, where they get paid in crypto and tipped in $CUMMIES.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumRocket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CumRocket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CumRocket using one of the exchanges listed above.

