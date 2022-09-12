Curio (CUR) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Curio (CUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Curio has a market capitalization of $73,604.83 and approximately $1,680.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Curio has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,392.78 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004536 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015029 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051329 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00477869 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005284 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00063613 BTC.
Curio Profile
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.