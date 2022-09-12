Curio Governance Trading 47.5% Higher Over Last Week (CGT)

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio Governance has a total market capitalization of $48,470.06 and approximately $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,127.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00473569 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Curio Governance Coin Profile

Curio Governance is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

