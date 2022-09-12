Curtis Banks Group’s (CBP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Curtis Banks Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CBP opened at GBX 255 ($3.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2,318.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.77. Curtis Banks Group has a twelve month low of GBX 229.66 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 310 ($3.75).

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

