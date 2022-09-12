Curtis Banks Group’s (CBP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Curtis Banks Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CBP opened at GBX 255 ($3.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2,318.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.77. Curtis Banks Group has a twelve month low of GBX 229.66 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 310 ($3.75).
Curtis Banks Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.