Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Shares of CW opened at $151.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.40. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $162.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

