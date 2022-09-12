Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.40.
Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of CW opened at $151.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.40. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $162.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.