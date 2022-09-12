Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $611.49 million and $125.35 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005147 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00742124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014447 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,819,290,896 coins and its circulating supply is 530,492,048 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

