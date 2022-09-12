CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Price Performance
Shares of CVV stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVD Equipment (CVV)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.