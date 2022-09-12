Cyclub (CYCLUB) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.33 Million

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Cyclub has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $13.33 million and $2.81 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cyclub

Cyclub’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. The official website for Cyclub is cyclub.io. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.

Cyclub Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

