Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CEO Acquires $59,500.00 in Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 35,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 867,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cytosorbents Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. Cytosorbents Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $31,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 316.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

