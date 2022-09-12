CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CytRx Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTR opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. CytRx has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.86.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

