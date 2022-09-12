D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
DTLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on D2L from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on D2L from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on D2L from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th.
D2L Stock Performance
Shares of DTLIF opened at 4.98 on Friday. D2L has a fifty-two week low of 4.94 and a fifty-two week high of 11.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.44.
D2L Company Profile
D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.
