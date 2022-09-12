Dai Hits Market Capitalization of $6.90 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.90 billion and approximately $336.27 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00035147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,664.93 or 1.00077263 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00127525 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,906,336,992 coins. Dai’s official website is makerdao.com/en. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

