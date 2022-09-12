DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DATA (DTA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One DATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a market cap of $422,935.50 and approximately $164,112.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,339.97 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00051012 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00477877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00063863 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005280 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

