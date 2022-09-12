Databroker Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $57.00 (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Databroker has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,393.01 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00050941 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.31 or 0.00474720 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00063340 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

