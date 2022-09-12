Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

