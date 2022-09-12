Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

