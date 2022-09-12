David Montgomery Sells 100,000 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE TPX opened at $27.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.