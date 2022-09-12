David Rudow Sells 11,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

nCino Price Performance

nCino stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 0.3% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

