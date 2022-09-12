David Spector Buys 20,000 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

