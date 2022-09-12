Dawn Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.69 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $66.69 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00741370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014350 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

