Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (OTC:DMRR) Announces Dividend of $0.88

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (OTC:DMRR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Monday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Price Performance

DMRR opened at $35.00 on Monday. Dayton & Michigan Railroad has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00.

