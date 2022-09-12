DDKoin (DDK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $131.00

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $75,336.51 and approximately $131.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007375 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00018552 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004861 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011953 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com.

DDKoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

