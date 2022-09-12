DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0002 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $37,878.63 and approximately $70.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,219.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00475058 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005313 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars.

