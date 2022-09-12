Decentral Games (DG) Market Cap Reaches $35.18 Million

Decentral Games (DG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $35.18 million and approximately $665,032.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,723.03 or 1.00080948 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036594 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games (CRYPTO:DG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 569,396,873 coins and its circulating supply is 569,182,073 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentral Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds.decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

