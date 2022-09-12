Decentral Games (DG) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.88 Million

Decentral Games (DG) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $36.88 million and approximately $861,826.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00747310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019114 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 569,495,313 coins and its circulating supply is 568,708,913 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games.

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds.decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.