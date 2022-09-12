DeepOnion Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $617.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 7th, 2018. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,717,774 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

