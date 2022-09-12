DeepOnion Trading Down 1.9% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $973.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 7th, 2018. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,717,427 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

