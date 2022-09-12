DeFi Pulse Index One Day Trading Volume Tops $690,623.00 (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for about $90.74 or 0.00405173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $50.72 million and approximately $690,623.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

