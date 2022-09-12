DeGate Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeGate has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $16.90 million and approximately $78,925.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00747205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014455 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,389,707 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

DeGate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

