Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Delcath Systems stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 797.19% and a negative return on equity of 465.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 62,814 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at $500,938.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

