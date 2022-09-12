Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of DK opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. Delek US has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $3,420,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Delek US by 16.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Delek US by 46.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 31,222 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $4,056,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

