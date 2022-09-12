Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives GBX 119.50 Average PT from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 119.50 ($1.44).

ROO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.06) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deliveroo

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total value of £34,345.95 ($41,500.66). Insiders sold 121,123 shares of company stock worth $10,538,219 over the last ninety days.

Deliveroo Trading Up 5.5 %

Deliveroo Company Profile

LON ROO opened at GBX 89.94 ($1.09) on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of GBX 76.10 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 349.30 ($4.22). The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -4.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.95.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

