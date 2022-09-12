Delphy (DPY) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Delphy (DPY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $304,452.90 and $43,610.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00747492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00013464 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is a distributed, social mobile prediction market platform built on Ethereum.The platform provides users with various types of prediction markets, allowing participants to make full use of their wisdom and knowledge to effectively predict the future.Furthermore, participants can initiate and customize different kinds of markets according to their own preferences. Those who made the accurate predictions will get rewarded.DPY, the Delphy token, is the utility token to be used on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

