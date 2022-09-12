Delta (DELTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37,598.00

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Delta coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delta has a market cap of $22.98 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,391.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00066178 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005419 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00073649 BTC.

About Delta

Delta (DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Buying and Selling Delta

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delta using one of the exchanges listed above.

