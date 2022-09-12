Demodyfi (DMOD) One Day Volume Tops $12,425.00

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Demodyfi has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Demodyfi has a market cap of $41,736.62 and $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Demodyfi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Demodyfi alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004501 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019129 BTC.

Demodyfi Coin Profile

Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi.

Demodyfi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Demodyfi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Demodyfi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Demodyfi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Demodyfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Demodyfi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.