Dent (DENT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.27 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $102.44 million and $19.27 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

